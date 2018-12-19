Foodie Fix: Welcome to Las Olas, Del Frisco’s Grille!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New to the neighborhood, Del Frisco's Grille brings new American fare with a modern twist to Las Olas.

The bar and grill seats more than 275 guests and offers private dining for groups of up to 30 people. The franchise continues to grow, this Del Frisco’s Grille marks the 23rd location in the U.S.

"We are happy to be a part of the Las Olas community, Fort Lauderdale in general. With the economic boom of the high rises along with all the commerce in the area, we're just happy to be here," Scott Kurzawinski, general manager of Del Frisco's Grille said.

Del Frisco’s Grille boasts premium American classics infused with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

"Our corporate chef is chef Shawn Quinn, and the inspiration behind the menu is modern American classics with a modern twist on them." said Kurzawinski.

Everything at Del Frisco's is made from scratch daily, like these Cheesesteak Eggrolls.

"Our eggrolls are made with USDA prime beef, sautéed with onions and peppers, wrapped up into a wonton and flash fried." Kurzawinski explained.

Another item on the menu that's getting a lot of buzz, the Ahi Tuna Tacos.

"Our Ahi Tuna Tacos come four to an order. They feature ahi-grade sashimi tuna, with our house-made guacamole topped with a spicy aioli," added Kurzawinski.

From the kitchen to the bar, Del Frisco's Grille features more than 100 selections of wine. And for those seeking outside-of-the-box cocktails, they have those too.

Del Frisco's Grille is located at 501 East Las Olas Boulevard. For times and more information head to delfrisco's.com