Super Teachers: Ms.Wanda Carrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The smell coming from Wanda Carrington’s kitchen at West Broward High School is divine and the menu is sinfully delicious, because it’s a special day for her culinary arts students.

"They are for a special event for the teachers and they are making items for breakfast and desserts, " said Culinary Arts instructor Wanda Carrington.

These students are having a great time preparing the principal's sweet treat. And it’s all because their teacher satisfies their cravings for culinary knowledge.

"Ms. Carrington is a great teacher because she cares about her students and she makes us want to learn and we all come in bright and early just to work with her, she's just amazing," said Courtney Deneau, senior at West Broward High School.

So give it up for Wanda Carrington, whose really got thing’s cooking. She’s week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.