Celebrate Wellness: Skin Hydration Tips

Cooler temperatures equals less moisture for your skin.

To keep skin glowing:

Wash in Lukewarm Water instead of hot water. It avoids stripping oils from your skin.

Moisturize Immediately after you shower. It helps seal that moisture into your skin.

Consider using unscented products and go for an oil-based creams rather than a water-based cream.

Protect your skin with sunscreen.

Plus,if you're cranking up the heater- consider using a humidifier.

Finally, HYDRATE! Drinks lot's of water. And eat foods high in water - like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges (even the tiny ones).