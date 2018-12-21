Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs Jaguars Preview

It’s crunch time for your Miami Dolphins who sit at 7-7 and are holding on to the slimmest of the wild card hopes with two weeks to go in the season. The Fins host the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1:00 pm in a game Miami absolutely must win.

Last weekend was not a good one for the Dolphins as the Vikings dominated them, 41-17. Minnesota led 21-0 in the first quarter and sacked Ryan Tannehill 9 times. On defense, the Fins surrendered 220 rushing yards. Miami should beat the 4-10 Jaguars. They’ll need to do that and hope some wildcard contenders lose, in order to make next weekend interesting.