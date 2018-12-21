Cheap Seats: Heat/Panthers Look Ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because it’s a holiday week doesn’t mean the Panthers and Heat get any time off. Here’s what they’re up to this week. The Heat, who are on the outside looking in at the playoff standings, have three home games, starting Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, who are tearing it up this season and find themselves on top of the Eastern Conference. Friday night the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town, in a matchup of two teams scorned by Lebron James. And Sunday, it’s the Minnesota Timberwolves turn to take a trip to Miami.

As for the Panthers, also out of the playoff race for now, they’re home for the holidays too. Florida hosts back to back games at the BB&T Center, starting Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens, and then on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Neither of those teams are playing great, so it could be a couple of wins for the Panthers.