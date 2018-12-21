Comic Connoisseur: Aquaman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DC’s Aquaman dives into the origin story of half-human, half atlantean, Arthur Curry, who is played by Jason Momoa. In the film, Curry must stop his power hungry brother, Orm with the help of Mera, played by Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary trident of Atlan and defend the City of Atlantis and the surface world.

We sat down with Amber Heard to discuss the role of Mera and her initial reaction on getting the role

Amber Heard "I was hesitate when I was speaking about taking the role. I thought well that's not really for me, why am I getting this call. I was delighted and surprised that I met this character in the comic book, who was her own superhero, " said Amber Heard, who plays "Mera" in the movie.

Catch the full interview this weekend on Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm.