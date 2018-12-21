Tech Tuesday: Porch Pirates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Online shopping means lots of packages on porches everywhere, prime prospects for porch pirates.

Interest is high in security cameras and video doorbells, like the one pioneered by Ring. Their second Gen video doorbell has a removable battery and clearer video so you can see what’s happening on your doorstep… perhaps not ironically, the company was purchased by amazon this year.

Nest is known for its popular video cameras. They also make a doorbell, Nest Hello. Nest owned by google uses algorithms to send you alerts when a camera spots an unfamiliar face. Dynosafe is taking a more secure approach with a climate controlled cooler style lock box you install on your porch. Delivery personnel use a one time unlock code to place items inside. The device is expected to go on sale next year for 850 dollars.