Cheap Seats: Dolphins at Bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dolphins wrap up the 2018 regular season this Sunday in Buffalo, and I hope they packed their thermals because it’s going to be cold.

These two AFC East rivals have met over 100 times in their history with the Dolphins leading the series 60-44 with one tie. The teams have also met four times in the playoffs, and the Bills have won three of those four games including the AFC Championship Game in 1993.

Earlier this season the Fins got the best of the Bills 21-17 in a game that came down to the wire. Miami trailed 17-14 in the fourth quarter before Ryan Tannehill hit Kenny Stills for the go ahead touchdown with 8 minutes to play. The Bills tried a frantic comeback but fell just short.

These bitter rivals will tee it up one more time this season, this Sunday at 1 pm.