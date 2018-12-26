Comic Connoisseur: Our Top Superheroes of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With 2018 coming to a close, here are the top superheroes that had a great 2018.

First up, DeadPool with the success of the first film. DeadPool 2 hit theaters earlier this year and it was better than the first. DeadPool brought the laughs and the action. Plus he has a Xmas movie! Once a upon DeadPool, out now.

Next Teen Titans, yes I know what you’re thinking. It’s shocking that they are ranked pretty high on the list. But they had one of the best films of the year. "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" had laughs, action and many surprises. And that shocking ending!

In number one- Spiderman, the beloved marvel character has had one heck of a year. From that emotional scene Spiderman scene in infinity war to being of the best video game of the year. Spiderman has been on a high in all spectrums not to mention. The release of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse earlier this month. Which is being called one of the best animated films of the year.