Inside South Florida: Aquaman Dives Into South Florida Theaters!

DC’s Aquaman dives into the origin story of half-human, half Atlantean, Arthur Curry, who is played by Jason Momoa. In the film, Curry must stop his power hungry brother, Orm.

With the help of Mera, played by Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary trident of Atlan and defend the city of Atlantis and the surface world.

I got the chance to chat with Amber Heard about "Mera" and asked her what was her initial reaction on getting the role.

"I was hesitant when I was speaking about taking the role. I thought well that's not really for me, why am I getting this call? And I was delighted and surprised to find that right away, I met this character in the comic book that was her own superhero. And made sure everyone knew it, you know she's not AquaWoman she's her own superhero," says Amber Heard, "Mera".

Since Amber didn't know much of the role. How did she prepare for it?

"You know a lot of my preparation was physical because not just due to the demand of the stunt sequences we have a lot of them. I play a warrior, a commander and so I had to look like a skilled fighter. Not only that, I had to look like a proficient fighter underwater and apparently just being underwater or looking like you're underwater makes everything just more difficult. But not just for the physical demand of the scenes themselves and the type of role I play but also, the equipment and the rigs and the harnesses that we had to use in order to simulate swimming, flying things like that," says Heard.

This movie is visually stunning and it’s action packed. catch Amber save Atlantis in DC's Aquaman now in South Florida theaters.