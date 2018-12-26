Screen Time: Our Top Movies of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While there were plenty of great movies that did well at the box office this year, we came up with a list of our top three favorite movies of 2018:

Crazy Rich Asians. The romantic comedy is simply a joy to watch. Constance Wu and Henry Golding impress as leads in a film that’s both a win for Asian representation and the best romantic comedy in years. In every way possible, Crazy Rich Asians is a success and a delight.

Overlord. If you’re a fan of horror, gore and war movies… this movie is for you! The J.J. Abrams produced film centers on mutated Nazi soldiers meant to build Hitler's army to defeat the allied forces. The cast was great and the graphics were awesome!

Black Panther. Probably no other superhero film has the nerve to take on colonialism and global resource- sharing.. But here's the thing about Black Panther: it's just an endlessly enjoyable film.