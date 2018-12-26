SoFlo Scene: Bar Rita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bar Rita is a brand new hotspot on Andrews Ave in Ft Lauderdale. It’s next to the famous Tap 42 but it’s making quite a name for itself, in large part because of it's rooftop.

"I think it's amazing that we are an open air concept , we have two bars, the second bar up here, it provides the opportunity to walk up and hang out or you can dine in one of the tables in the rooftop. But really taking in the Fort Lauderdale kind-of skyline at night is really beautiful while you're enjoying some fruity cocktails." says Andrew Balick, executive chef and Partner of Barita.

VO: It’s not just the Rooftop that’s impressive. Bar Rita has a unique and intricate design aesthetic.

"So, the design was really though of by two of our partners. They put a lot of their personal touches that you see throughout the restaurant. The Aztec Mexican floor tiles just lots little touches. We commissioned a local artist, who came in and did a lot of free hand paint in the stairwells. Really from the outside of the building to the rooftop to the floor. Every little detail was thought out.

Of course, at the end of the day it’s all about the food right? And it’s safe to say their Guac rocks

Wash that down with Bar Rita’s signature prickly pear margarita and you’re good to go. Bar Rita has plenty of specials including Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, and a bottomless brunch. For a full list of their promotions, their hours and more, head to BARRITAFTL.COM