Win Tickets to see Masters of Illusions at Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Only the best, most unique, amusing, astounding and amazing performers have been chosen to perform in Masters of Illusion. Masters of Illusion is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award winning television series “Masters of Illusion,” which is heading into its 6th season on the CW in 2018.

Starring the world’s greatest award-winning magicians, this 21st century magic show is unlike anything you have seen before – filled with modern illusions and arts of deception, performed live on stage.

Watch closely as you experience things that just can’t be done……or can they?

Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats by the jaw-dropping grand illusions, and laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic created in front of their very eyes.

Masters of Illusion has performed live in front of tens of thousands of people around the US for the past seven years and been seen by over 100 million viewers on the CW network as well as in 126 countries around the world.