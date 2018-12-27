Cheap Seats: Gators vs Wolverines Game Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Florida Gators have a big bowl game this weekend, as they square off against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The 10th ranked Gators enter the game 9-3. Their quarterback Felipe Franks had a big sophomore season, throwing for 2,284 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also ran for another six scores. In all, the Gators offense has been rolling as UF has put over 500 yards in three straight games.

It will be tough to post those numbers against the 7th ranked Wolverines. Michigan tops the country in total defense, having given up an average of only 262.5 yards per game. On offense, Michigan’s quarterback Shea Patterson had a big year, throwing for 2,364 yards and 21 touchdowns.