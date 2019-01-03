Cheap Seats: Canes In 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As all of us UM fans sit around and watch these really important bowl games with envy, we can’t help but look towards next year for the Canes. So with that said, here are some of the team’s bigger questions.

Now that Manny Diaz has taken over as UM’s head coach, will the defense be any different?

Although he won’t call plays coach Diaz’s attacking, aggressive style will no doubt continue to be on display. The Canes had the number two defense in the country this past season, and expect them to keep attacking opposing offenses.

As for the offense, Head Coach Mark Richt took lot of criticism about not properly developing a quarterback. Coach Diaz must figure out if Nkosi Perry is the guy at QB, and he also needs to address wide receiver where UM lost Ahman Richards and Jeff Thomas in 2018.

One player who could pick up some of that slack and really thrive in 2019 is Mark Pope.