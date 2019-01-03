Foodie Fix: New Downtown Miami Hotspot Blends Recipes From Latin America & The Mediterranean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a new hotspot in Downtown Miami that’s serving recipes from all over Latin America with flavors of the Mediterranean.

Welcome to CVLTVRA. The eatery opened its doors in November and is born from a combination of trips and experiences from Michelin-starred Chef Sebastian La Rocca.

La Rocca hosts the TV cooking program Sabores in Costa Rica, where he lives. When he’s gone, Executive Chef Fabian Di Paolo holds the reigns in the kitchen.

CVLTVRA is La Rocca’s first restaurant in the U.S. and won’t be his last.

The restaurant is located inside the ME Hotel, for more information head to www.cvltvra.com

