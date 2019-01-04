Comic Connoisseur: Most Anticipated Superhero Films for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019 has officially kicked into full gear! And this year will be the year of superhero movies.

A whopping 8 superhero films will be released from Warner Bros (DC), Marvel and Fox.

Here are my most anticipated superhero movies of this year.

First up, Captain Marvel. Marvel studios kicks off their 2019 slate with their most powerful avenger. This film is also Marvel’s first female-led movie. Captain Marvel will hit theaters in March.

Next up, Shazam! This film looks to set the lighter tone of the DCEU. Zachaery Levy plays the comedic superhero. The film is set to be released in April!

Also in April, my most anticipated superhero film, Avengers: Endgame. This movie is possibly the biggest film of 2019. Avengers 4 will set the tone for whats to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.