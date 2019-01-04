Screen Time: Most Anticipated Films for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With 2018 behind us, its time to explore the slate of exciting movies opening in theaters over the next 12 months…. and disney has a ton of movies coming out.

Starting with, "The Lion King". Even though the live-action film isn’t really live-action, people are still roaring to see it in theaters. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and Seth Rogen as Pumba. "The Lion King" is scheduled to come out in July.

Directed by Guy Ritchie… “Aladdin” stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie. Fans have been given a first look at Will Smith as the Genie in human form with an almost bald head, embellished clothing and simple jewelry. The remake of the 1994 Disney classic comes out in may.

And Disney’s Star Wars trilogy comes to a conclusion by the end of the year, as fans return to the galaxy far, far away a year or so after the events of The Last Jedi. With J.J Abrams back in the director’s chair, it’s unclear which threads from the force awaken will be picked up for the final chapter. The film comes out in December.

So many incredible movies to look forward to!