Cheap Seats: Heat & Panthers Schedule This Week

Here’s what’s happening with our Florida Panthers and Miami Heat this week. Starting with the Heat, who have three home games.

First up, the Denver Nuggets come to town on Tuesday. Denver has been dominating the Western Conference and boasts one of the best records in the NBA. It doesn’t get much easier for Miami on Thursday when one of the best teams in the east, the Boston Celtics pay the Heat a visit. And the home stand concludes Saturday with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

As for the Panthers they have four road games. The Cats travel to Pittsburgh to face a very good Penguins team on Tuesday, and then venture north to Canada, where they’ll face the Edmonton Oilers Thursday, the Calgary Flames – who lead the Western Conference – on Friday and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Hope they’ve packed warm clothes!