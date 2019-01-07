Paws N’ Claws: Where To Exercise With Your Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting fit is arguably the most popular New Years’ resolution. For pet owners, this promise may be a little easier to keep since exercising with pets is expected to be one of the biggest workout trends of 2019.

According to petbusiness.com, dog owners are actually more fit and exercise more regularly than non-dog owners. In fact, a study by the Michigan State University found that people with canine companions are 34 percent more likely to get the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity a week.

So to get you and your furry friend moving— here are two of our favorite dog parks in South Florida. In Miami— the Dog Chow Dog Park has off-leash fenced areas where you can play frisbee or catch with your four-legged friend. In Broward— Oakland Bark Park has an obstacle-course-like structure set up around the park for your dog to run through and around.

Lets face it— dogs are great motivators because they’re always full of energy and like to stick to a schedule. Just try sleeping in when your four-legged friend is raring to go— it’s better than any alarm clock.