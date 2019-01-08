Cheap Seats: Dolphins Season Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s be honest, it was not a good season for our Miami Dolphins. The Fins finished 7-9 and Head Coach Adam Gase lost his job . So with an eye towards the 2019 season here are some big questions facing the Fins.

Who will be the starting quarterback? Ryan Tannehill had more injury problems this season and his durability is a major question mark. The problem is, there aren’t great options in free agency and Miami picks 13th in the draft, so they’ll probably have to trade up to get an elite QB.

Miami will need help on the defensive line. As a whole, the unit didn’t put enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks and ranked 23rd against the run.

The Dolphins could also use help at Wide Receiver. Devante Parker is probably a goner and the team lacks a true #1 threat.