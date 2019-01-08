Inside South Florida: Dine While You Cruise at Casa Sensei

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for good, authentic food and amazing views, head to Casa Sensei in Fort Lauderdale. The food concept here: “East meets South”, the eatery combines Pan-Asian flavors with dynamic culinary traditions of Latin America. Plus an entire line of sushi served Omakase style.

"We do offer a freestyle sushi offering. So if you want to come in and something on the menu just doesn't feel right for you, you can actually ask our experienced sushi chefs to create something unique and special for yourself," says Victor Diaz, the co-owner of Casa Sensei.

Casa Sensei offers guests a unique experience to break away for lunch or dinner for a gondola ride. You can even rent one of these for a private dinner cruise that seats up to six people.

"You can order food through our online service or call Casa Sensei directly, and it will be serviced for you. The trip is about an hour and a half, so give yourself a little time. It's truly a wonderful experience to see the back waterways of Fort Lauderdale." said Diaz.

Casa Sensei is the only restaurant on Las Olas that offers dining as you cruise down the waterway. And if your in for just a meal, Casa Sensei seats up to 70 people with indoor and outdoor seating.

It's located at 1200 East Las Olas Boulevard.

For times and more information go to Casasensei.com