Tech Tuesday: VR Startup Takes on Movie Night

Even from the outside, a new place called Dreamscape evokes a sense of wonder.

Dreamscape Immersive is a new company backed by major studios including Fox, Warner Media, and Viacom with Steven Spielberg and composer Hans Zimmer also on board. They believe this might be the future of entertainment, a virtual reality experience where there are no spectators, only participants.

But first, you have to suit up. Motion trackers on your hands and feet, a VR headset, plus a backpack to power it all.

What happens behind those doors is tough to explain. Imagine a ride/adventure taking place in an amazing, make believe world. You work with your group to walk, explore, and figure out the ending.