Cheap Seats: A Local Sports Prodigy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Catherine Goldman, a 12-year-old local tennis prodigy ranked 23rd in the National Juniors Singles Seedings. She’s training for a busy 2019, including the Easter Bowl USTA National Championship Tournament in March. But her goals are even higher than that.

"First of all, I want to become number one in the world and I actually want to beat the world record for Grand Slam. So out of all the Grand Slams, I want to win Wimbledon the most," said Catherine Goldman.

Later this year Catherine will step up in competition and play in the 'Girls 14 and Under Category' and she hopes to turn pro by age 15. So remember her now because you may see a whole lot more of her later.

For more about Catherine, including who her favorite players are, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7.