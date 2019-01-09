Inside South Florida: An Inside Look at the ‘Downton Abbey’ Exhibition in West Palm Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The time period and historical drama Downton Abbey has come to life!

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is based on the award-winning TV series. It transports you to post-Edwardian England, where you’ll be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture and some of the most memorable moments from the show’s six-season run.

"There are all kinds of interactive listening pieces that you can touch and see. And there are a lot of actual set pieces," said Danielle Sofaly, Assisted General Manager.



The exhibition is broken into nine zones. The costume zone displays over 60 costumes from the TV show.

"A lot of the jewelry and all of the costumes are the actual costumes that they wore. You'll find a lot of set pieces as well. Everything that isn't from the set is exact recreations, so you'll find some very fun items that you'll recognize," said Sofaly.

If you’ve never seen the show, the drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and their servants in the family’s Edwardian country house.

The Downton Abbey Exhibition is open until April 22nd.

For information about the exhibit head to downtonabbeyexhibition.com