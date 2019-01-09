SoFlo Scene: A New Hot “Spot” In Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Spot Barbershop, a south Florida institution since 2001, just opened its 9th location. And this one is in Miami’s design district. And it’s a great place for guys to spend an afternoon.

"You come in here and it's very easy. You get a shot of coffee or a shot of Whiskey, you sit down and the barbers are very commutative with the clients." Says Fredis Perdomo, Founder of The Spot Barbershop.

As it is the start of the new year, guys it’s the perfect time to change things up and up your game. So here’s a tip: it's all about the beard!

"Having the right barber that is going to edge your beard is very important. They'll put the right beard oil and leave it neat."says Perdomo

The Spot’s offering deals and discounts. If you download the app and book an appointment using the promo code SPOT2019 you get 50% off your first service. Plus, If you work in the design district you get 15% off any service. And when you do drop by, The Spot offers a complimentary cocktail. How can you beat that?

