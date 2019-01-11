Comic Connoisseur: Marvel Universe Live! Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marvel fans assemble!

Iconic marvel superheroes including The Avengers, The Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-man are uniting in Marvel Universe Live!

This live-action packed stunt show has cutting edge special effects, motorcycle and aerial stunts, martial arts and more!

Another major element is the iconic superhero suits, but it's more than just the most familiar costumes.

"The ones you see around us are some of our ensemble members because we're going to the outreaches of the universe, we're going to New York City, you're going to Savage Land. You need to know where you're at, so these guys kind of help you tell the story of where we're at because you can't just see the costume characters. You can't just see Spiderman, Captain America, Black Panther ... you have to see everybody else as well," said Rebecca Williams, Wardrobe consultant.

