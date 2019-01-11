Screen Time: The Miami Jewish Film Festival Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Jewish Film Festival is underway across fifteen different venues in Miami. And it runs through January 24th. The festival’s executive director Igor Shteyrenberg says it’s an experience all film fans will love.

"Well this year the 2019 Miami Jewish Film Festival will be celebrating it's 22nd year of longevity. We're featuring more than 80 film premieres, 25 films are directed by a woman which is a record setting figure for us, its a milestone that we take with great excitement. We have more events that we are going to be celebrating for free for the entire community , two of which are going to be outdoor under the stars screenings. More than anything we're just wanting to share films that are going to transcend walls, boundaries and borders, " said Shteyrenberg.

For more information about the festival, head to miamijewishfilmfestival.org