Celebrate Wellness: Build a Better Immune System

The immune system is your first line of defense, and according to Better Homes and Gardens Magazine, you can tune it up in just one day.

First exercise at least 20 minutes a day. It can reduce your odds of catching a cold by nearly half.

Next- take probiotics. Research shows probiotics help strengthen cells in the immune system.

And when you eat- get some vitamin D. It helps your body fight bacteria and viruses. Enjoy foods like: salmon, canned tuna, egg yolk and fortified orange juice.

Finally, after dinner concentrate on your bedtime routine. Some say being well rested is intimately tied to your immune system and experts say you should get at least seven hours of sleep a night.