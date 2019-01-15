Tech Tuesday: Wellness Apps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mindfulness and meditation are popular practices these days. If you want a more zen life, these apps might help.

You’ll be a yogi master in no time with Pocket Yoga, the simple app has more than 200 illustrated poses, along with detailed voice instructions.The app logs your progress and allows you to practice anywhere, at any time.

Practice mindfulness with an app called Headspace, one of the most popular meditation apps.

It has hundreds of sessions to choose from to help with everything from sleep and focus to sudden meltdowns.

Finally, if you want to focus on breaking the cycle of stress and anxiety check out Pacifica. This app has deep breathing exercises and a built-in health tracker helps you track your daily mood and look for patterns.

The app is big on how our thoughts and interpretations of everyday events can affect how we feel.