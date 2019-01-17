Cheap Seats: Dennis Erickson Goes to the College Football Hall of Fame

Former UM Two-Time National Championship Head Coach Dennis Erickson has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Erickson becomes the fourth Miami coach and 12th Hurricane overall to be enshrined into the College Football Hall.

Overall, as a head coach, Erickson led his teams to 12 bowl games and at least a share of six conference titles in 23 seasons. At UM he won national titles in 1989 and 1991, and he remains the only Hurricane football head coach to win two titles. And while at Miami, from 1989 to 1994, he posted a 63-9 record and an 87.5 winning percentage, which remains the highest in school history.

Congratulations to coach Erickson, who’ll officially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.