Foodie Fix: Quinto La Huella Brings Uruguayan Flavors to Brickell

Get a taste of Uruguay at Quinto La Huella.

Located inside the EAST Miami hotel in Brickell, the eatery has a rustic chic vibe, with plenty of wood, and a dining room full of low-slung tables. As you continue to walk, you’ll find an even more delightful patio, surrounded by beautiful greenery.

Quinto La Huella is the first outpost of Uruguay's beachfront restaurant, Parador La Huella, making it the first location in the U.S.



"When EAST Miami decided to feature a restaurant in their hotel, they wanted to do something Latin. So they went traveling all over South America picking the best concept of the best restaurant they could find, so they approached La Huella," said Executive Chef Nano Crespo.

The urban reinvention of its sister location Parador La Huella, Quinto uses a wood-fired parrilla (grill) and oven to cook nearly everything on the menu.

"That's what we do, we work with fires and local ingredients," said Crespo.

Standouts from the menu include, the Langostinos a la Plancha and the Tuna Crudo.

With over 300 seats throughout the eatery, you can choose to eat these delicious dishes inside by the parrilla or outside, in the beautiful secret garden.