Cheap Seats: G21 Fitness

G21 Fitness in Oakland Park is not only visually cool, it’s pretty intensive. In fact, it’s one-stop shopping for exercise. No matter your fitness needs, they’ve got plenty for you to do.

"We have personal training, we have stretch 101, we have group training, we have massages and infrared sauna, private bathrooms. We invest in the quality of the space and the quality of the trainers. The most important thing for us is to have trainers that can offer the best to our community, " said Renato Silva, owner of G21 Fitness.

As for those group classes, they’re designed scientifically for you to get stronger and healthier

