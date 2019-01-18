Comic Connoisseur: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this week Marvel studios and Sony pictures released a teaser trailer for "Spiderman: Far From Home."

We have so many questions towards this movie since this will be the first film after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

Here’s what we know:

Peter is heading to Europe! Peter will be heading across the pond with all of his friends for a school trip and he decides that he will not be bringing the spidey suit.

Im sure nothing can go wrong right?

Nick Fury returns! We finally get a glimpse of Fury since his last appearance in Winter Soldier.

We know that he will be alongside Maria Hill helping Peter defeat the villains that will be in the film.

We got the money shot of Mysterio! The main villain from Far From Home is being played by Jake Gyllenhaal and he will have to team up to defeat the elementals.

We also get a slight tease of an MJ-Peter romance.

"Spiderman: Far From Home" hits South Florida theaters July 5th, 2019.