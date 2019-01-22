Cheap Seats: Former Miami Dolphin Kendall Langford Talks Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kendall Langford was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and played for the Fins in 2011. And his favorite Dolphin memory came in his rookie season.

"My first game at Sun life Stadium against the New York Jets, I sacked the legend Brett Farve and for me that was my first NFL sack and I was on cloud nine," said Langford.

But Favre wasn’t the only big-time quarterback Langford sacked in his prolific career.

"Tom Brady, everybody that's not a Patriot wants a piece of Tom and I got him a few times. I got Kurt Warner, Drew Brees who was having an outstanding season this year," said Langford.

In all, Kendall Langford had 22.5 sacks in 9 NFL seasons and we loved him when he was a Dolphin.