Get Inside South Florida: Broadway in Fort Lauderdale

Theater goers get ready for a season’s worth of great shows at the Broward Center. The Center has announced it’s 2019-2020 Broadway in Ft. Lauderdale Season Schedule and here are some of the shows on the bill.

It all starts with one of the greatest shows of all time, “Les Mis,” which you can catch from October 8th-20th. “Les Mis” is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 33rd year.

After that, a change in attitude, is headed to our latitude. Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville” will be in town from November 19th- December 1st. It’s billed as a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music’s greatest storytellers – Jimmy Buffett. Then 2020 kicks off with a magic carpet ride. You can Discover a whole new world at Disney’s “Aladdin” from January 8th – 19th.

