Tech Tuesday: “HERO” Smart Pill Dispenser

If you’re taking a lot of medications, it can be a challenge to keep track of them all. Now, a startup named hero wants to improve that number with a device that’s like a vending machine for medicine.

Hero is an automated, in home solution it can hold up to ten medicines at a time even a combination of prescription and non-prescription pills. The app helps you load them into the dispenser. Including details about when you’re supposed to take them and for how long.

Then, when it’s time the device and your phone alerts you. Caregivers can follow along from their phone and see information about completed, missed, and skipped doses.

Hero’s secret? A precise system that can single out the exact number of tablets in a dose.

Hero is available now and its 400 dollars for the device which includes a one year subscription.