Super Teachers: Mr. Thomas Renzo

There are some high level math problems in Thomas Renzo’s Pre- calculus class at Coral Springs High School. But these kids are solving them WHILE having fun, thanks to their teacher, who encourages them to participate.
"I think it's important to try to get the students all incorporated... you can ask any of them at given time you walk into my room they'll be at the board," said Renzo.
Like John Belushi, I have no idea what’s on that board, but these students do and they stay engaged thanks to Mr.Renzo.
"Mr.Renzo really makes sure that he works with his kids and he tries to relate with all of his students and he always gives us funny nicknames and really engages us in class," said 10th grader, Leah Cotler.
So give it up for Thomas Renzo. Anyway you calculate it he’s this week’s Super Teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Studios Florida.