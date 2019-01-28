Inside South Florida: 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin in Time for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and with the holiday falling smack in the middle of winter, all that time spent in the changing temperatures of South Florida can lead to dry skin and dullness.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Roberta Del Campo has three skin care tips on how to achieve a flawless youthful glow before the big day.

"The first tip is exfoliation. I like to use chemical exfoliants versus mechanical, like chemical peels that takes out all the dead skin and allows the hydration to penetrate. I also like to recommend a light scrub a day or two before Valentine's Day, to make sure the skin is healthy and glowy. I also like to add a little bit of Rosehip oil to my moisturizer in my foundation before applying, it really gives you a nice glow on the day of, " said Dr. Del Campo.

And we can’t forget about sunscreen. Dr. Del Campo says it’s important to add it into your daily skin care routine, but you may not be using it correctly.

"There's an old rule that you had to have an SPF 100 and it has to give you an "x" amount of protection, now we know that it's not about the SPF but the type pf sunblock that it is. You want a physical blocker with titanium and zinc oxide and what that does is reflect the sunlight so you absorb less that 5% of the UV rays. It's the best protection that you can have on our skin," said Dr. Del Campo.

Dr. Del Campo also offers other services, including the Aerolase Laser and the Collagen Pin also known as the Vampire Facial.

"The first treatment is called the Aerolase Laser, it's a deeper penetrating laser. It tightens the skin, contracts the pores, brightens the skin and helps to blend imperfections such as brown spots or dilated blood vessels. So it's great for overall texture and tone. The second is the Collagen Pin, which goes deeper and the idea is to stimulate collagen. It helps to remodel the skin and it helps with fine lines and wrinkles," said Dr. Del Campo.

For a consultation, you can reach Dr. Del Campo at 305-705-6675

For more information head to delcampoderm.com