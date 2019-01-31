Foodie Fix: Taste Abuela’s Authentic Cuban Recipes at Padrino’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although Miami is the capital of great Cuban-American food, Broward County also has several local Cuban restaurant gems like Padrino’s.

Co-owner, Laura Padrino Corredoira and her two brothers, took over the family business a couple years ago.

Recently opened in Dania Pointe Mall, Padrino’s is the longest family-owned restaurant in Broward and that’s something they’re very proud of.

"We all have our hand in it, from me to my brothers we have a large part of the restaurant, it's a whole family affair and we are all very involved," said Padrino Corredoira.

Padrino's has been bringing Cuban authentic food to South Florida for over 40 years and with the third generation on board, they plan on expanding but never changing their menu.

"The look is different but the menu is going to be very similar. The recipes are all the same, it's still authentic Cuban food, recipes from my grandmother. We didn't want to touch the food too much, it's just on the aesthetic side and our full bar," said Padrino Corredoira.

The Cuban American inspired menu offers a varied selection of authentic Cuban food and drink, including Cuban classic beef empanadas.

"Our house made picadillo, we put that inside our empanada dough, and then we serve it with our guava chutney which has caramelized onions and green peppers . You serve it together and it makes a great savory and sweet combination," said Padrino Corredoira.

Now to an item they recently added to the menu.

"To make our plantain encrusted flounder, we season it and saute it and then we crust it with our plantain and coconut crust and then it goes into the broiler to crisp. We serve it with our yellow rice and house veggies," said Padrino Corredoira.

Padrino’s is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

There are five locations in South Florida, to find one near you visit padrinos.com