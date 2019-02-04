Celebrate Wellness: Gum Disease Alzheimer’s Link

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can taking care of your gums help prevent Alzheimer’s disease?

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every 65 seconds someone develops the disease.

A new study published in “Science Advances” says the bacteria that causes chronic gum disease has been found in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s.

The ADA currently recommends:

-brushing twice daily with fluoride containing toothpaste.

-flossing or using interdental sticks to get plaque out from gaps.

-eating a healthy diet and limiting sugars.