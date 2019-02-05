Tech Tuesday: Keep Your Gadgets from Spying on You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple's Facetime flaw is a rare misstep and a permanent fix is on the way, but in the meantime, there are ways to secure your gadgets from spying on you. For starters, consider a sliding webcam cover, just stick it on your laptop, a three-pack is just six dollars on Amazon.

Don't want Siri listening? Go into your iPhone settings, Siri, then search and turn off the option for "Listen for 'Hey Siri'".

You can limit Alexa's ability to listen by pushing the microphone mute button on Echo devices. On Google Homes you can press the mute button, or toggle the switch on newer devices like the Google Home Mini.

On an Android phone, you can disable to "Ok Google" or "Hey Google" wake words in the settings of the Google app.

Tech companies are aware that there is a trade-off between convenience an privacy. In fact, Apple's newest MacBook Air disables the microphone when you shut the lid for added security.