Cheap Seats: Championship Tennis Comes to Town

The Delray Beach Open runs from February 15th through the 24th at the Delray Beach Tennis Center. And the tournament’s director Mark Baron is excited for what looks to be another banner year.

"The event is in its 27th year, its been a growing, annual event that the Baron family is excited about doing each year." said Mark Baron, Tournament Director of the Delray Beach Open.

If you’re looking for big names, past and present, the tournament has them.

"We have a phenomenal field, of the top ten players, I think we have four and five in the world. The one that everyone is dying to see is Juan Martin Del Potro, it's his fifth time out of the last six years playing in the event." said Baron

For more info about the Delray Beach Open