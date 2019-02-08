Cheap Seats: Taking A Run At Romance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re running around and too busy to meet someone special, how about running around AS A WAY to meet someone special. The 2nd annual Run 2 Date 5K goes down at Museum Park in Downtown Miami Wednesday February 13th with a 6:45 pm start time, and it’s much different than going to a bar.

"The idea is to run, jog it or walk it, whichever is comfortable. It's all about helping people meet and connect, that's the purpose of the event. Through fitness, that's the qualifier trying to meet like-minded people. People that are driven in their personal life as well as professionally, we try to bring in together under one activity," said David Hodes, Founder of Run2Date.

You don’t have to be single to participate. In fact, there are three different categories of runners.

For more information and to register, head to Run2date.com