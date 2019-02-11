Inside South Florida: Mini Donut World Brings Dozens of Flavors To South Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s nothing better than satisfying your sweet tooth cravings and not feeling guilty about it.

Welcome to Mini Donut World, where you can do just that.

"Being that they're small, it makes it so much better that you have a selection of different types of donuts that you want. It's not one that you have to cut up and share with everybody, " said Scott Perlman, Co-owner of Mini Donut World.

At Mini Donut World, you can customize your own donut for your own liking.

"You want your own donut, not one that's been sitting on the shelf for so long. So with that we've created the ability for you to order your own donut and at that point be able to have it personalized exactly how you want it, not how it's already been made and sitting there," said Perlman.

And there are dozens of flavors and toppings to choose from.

"We have vanilla cake donuts, chocolate cake donuts, blueberry cake donuts and about 40 different toppings such as vanilla icing, chocolate icing or banana icing," said Lauren Studnik, Co-owner of Mini Donut World.

To find out how they make their mini donuts from scratch, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7pm.