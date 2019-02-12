Flashback Tech Tuesday: The Laserdisc

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re thumbing through a movie collection you don’t see much anymore, a blast from the past.

"I'm kind of a techno geek, a techno nerd." Said Jim Lawson a collector of Laserdisc movies.

Jim Lawson has dozens of movies in a format that doesn't exist anymore, the Laserdisc.

"I liked the fact that it wouldn’t degrade over time and it wasn’t on a media that could get brittle, old, and die." Said Lawson.

The 80’s format seemed like a great successor to VHS with it’s futuristic name and sharp looks, it was poised for greatness, but expensive players and pricey discs held laserdisc back.

Jim’s original player still works, we popped in a "Star Wars" and sat back to watch.

Laserdiscs struggled to find a mainstream audience and were eventually eclipsed by the DVD, an instant hit.