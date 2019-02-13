Inside South Florida: Planning a Successful Promo Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up with a good promotional campaign plan is vital when it comes to launching a new business.

Scott Latimer and Chris Ferriter of “Sobe Promos” tell us the importance of promotional products when trying to spread awareness about a service or product.

"Promotional products in particular is a really effective way, to advertise. Everyone loves free stuff," said Latimer.

"The number one piece of advice we always give clients is to know your target audience because you want to give them something they're going to reuse, not just something they're gonna get and throw away," said Ferriter.

Sobe Promos was started in 2011 by Spencer Kramer, joined by Scott and Chris. The three Cane alumni focus on customized promotional products that direct reflection of who companies are as a brand.

Sobe Promos was recently recognized as the fastest growing promotional products company in the industry. Some of their biggest clients include the Miami Heat, Uber, Google and more.

To learn more about Sobe Promos catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm.