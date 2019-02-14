Foodie Fix: A Preview of SOBEWFF’s Italian Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend Anthony Bourdain once called “spring break for chefs” is back. The 18th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival begins on Wednesday and brings some of the world’s best chefs together.

While there are the usual favorites, such as Burger Bash and the Goya Grand Tasting Village, every event brings a new interesting twist or pairing of chefs.

Lovers of all things Italian can join Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis for Italian Bites Thursday night, where she and 30 other talented chefs will lead guests on a charming tour through Italy’s finest dishes.

One of the participants includes chef Danny Ganem from The Alley in South Beach.

"Working together with the festival is something we've done in the past for The Betsy Hotel and now adding The Alley into the program is exciting for us. Also, the great thing about being in the festival is helping out the FIU educational program," said Ganem.

You’ll be able to taste their agnolotti.

"Last year was our first year participating in Italian Bites. So the cool thing about this year is, we're making and serving something fresher," added Ganem.

The festival has raised more than 28-million dollars for The Chaplain School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at FIU.