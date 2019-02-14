Super Teachers: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been one year since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. And in this week’s Super Teacher segment, we’re honoring the MSD teachers and administrators who lost their lives protecting the students that day.

Thirty-five year old Scott Beigel was Douglas’s geography teacher and cross country coach. During the attack, Scott ushered frantic students into his classroom and saved multiple lives.

Thirty-seven year old Aaron Feis was Douglas’s assistant football coach and security monitor. When the gunshots started, Feis ran toward them to protect the students and acted as a human shield.

Forty-nine year old Christopher Hixon was Douglas’s Athletic Director and wrestling coach, and was named Athletic Director of the Year in 2017 by the Broward County Athletics Association. Students called him a “father figure.”

These men truly define what the word “hero” means.