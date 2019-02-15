Cheap Seats: Heat To Retire Bosh’s Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the Miami Heat’s most celebrated players will have his jersey retired by the team. The Heat’s announced it will retire Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey in a ceremony on March 26 during halftime of the matchup against the Orlando Magic. Bosh will become the fourth HEAT player to have his jersey retired, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal.

Bosh played six seasons with Miami, helping the HEAT capture back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013. During his time in Miami, the HEAT earned five postseason berths, resulting in four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals which included four Eastern Conference Championships and five division titles. Bosh ranks 5th in franchise history in points, with 6,914, and 5th in scoring average, at 18 points per game.

Congrats, Chris. And thanks for the memories.